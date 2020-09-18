Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wild will not re-sign longtime captain Mikko Koivu

FOX Sports Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Wild will not re-sign longtime captain Mikko KoivuMikko Koivu has played his last game in a Minnesota Wild sweater.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this