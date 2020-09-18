Bellerin, Willian and the secret behind Arteta's curious use of wing-backs Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Mikel Arteta appears to have added another layer to how his Arsenal team attack Mikel Arteta appears to have added another layer to how his Arsenal team attack 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

