Leeds earn first Premier League win in 16 years in entertaining goalfest against Fulham

talkSPORT Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
For the first time since April 2004, Leeds have won in the Premier League as they edged to an entertaining 4-3 triumph over Fulham. Leeds’ wait was nearly calamitously extended though as they almost blew a 4-1 lead at Elland Road. The hosts took the lead early on when Helder Costa crashed the ball in-off […]
