Sources: Celts optimistic Hayward to be active Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Barring a setback in pregame warmups, there's significant optimism within the Celtics that forward Gordon Hayward will make a return to the lineup for Game 3 against the Heat on Saturday night, sources tell ESPN. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this