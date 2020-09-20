Global  
 

Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool FC transfer update after Thiago Alcantara signing

The Sport Review Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool FC won’t be forced into selling any of his squad following the arrival of Thiago Alcantara at Anfield. Thiago completed a £20m move to Liverpool FC from Bayern Munich on Friday following months of transfer speculation linking the Spanish midfielder with a switch to the Merseyside outfit. The 29-year-old’s transfer fee […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Klopp in good spirits as Thiago signing looks 'quite promising'

Klopp in good spirits as Thiago signing looks 'quite promising' 01:19

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still refused to discuss in detail the imminentnew signing Thiago Alcantara, who is on the verge of moving to Anfield fromBayern Munich.

