Jurgen Klopp delivers latest transfer update for Liverpool FC fans Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it is unlikely that Liverpool FC will make any new signings before the close of the transfer window next week. The Reds have been linked with a whole host of players throughout the summer window but they have so far only made three major signings ahead of this season. Liverpool […] 👓 View full article

