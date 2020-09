Protecting your family's privacy during distance learning



As teachers live stream classes, privacy issues are becoming a concern. Parents and cybersecurity experts are worried about kids taking classes in front of cameras. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:46 Published 3 weeks ago

WWII veterans to be honored with procession on Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning



75 years ago today World War II came to an official end. A procession down the Las Vegas Strip is scheduled to begin around 8:30 a.m. to honor those veterans and recognize the historic Japanese.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:19 Published 3 weeks ago