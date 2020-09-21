|
Cesc Fabregas makes claim about Sadio Mane after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Cesc Fabregas has hailed Sadio Mane as the best player in the world after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Senegal international started alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as part of Jurgen Klopp’s customary front three in west London. While Liverpool FC were on top throughout the […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this