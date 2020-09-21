Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emiliano Martinez has dream start for Aston Villa saving penalty against Sheffield United following £20million move from Arsenal

talkSPORT Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Emiliano Martinez made an instant impact for Aston Villa following his move from Arsenal saving a penalty on his debut. Villa gave away a penalty when Matt Targett fouled Chris Basham in the box after 33 minutes but his blushes were spared. John Lundstram stepped up to take the spot kick but Martinez dived to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Martinez may leave Arsenal to become No. 1' [Video]

'Martinez may leave Arsenal to become No. 1'

Dharmesh Sheth says Emiliano Martinez may opt to leave Arsenal in order to become a first choice goalkeeper elsewhere.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:31Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Dayot Upamecano, Christian Eriksen and Callum Wilson are the latest players tobe on the move according to media reports, we take a look at the latestfootball gossip.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk [Video]

BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk

Welcome back to another edition of Transfer Talk, the show where we bring you all the best news and gossip doing the rounds in the world of Football. Our headline story is all about Chelsea, and the..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 09:42Published

Tweets about this