|
Emiliano Martinez has dream start for Aston Villa saving penalty against Sheffield United following £20million move from Arsenal
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Emiliano Martinez made an instant impact for Aston Villa following his move from Arsenal saving a penalty on his debut. Villa gave away a penalty when Matt Targett fouled Chris Basham in the box after 33 minutes but his blushes were spared. John Lundstram stepped up to take the spot kick but Martinez dived to […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this