You Might Like

Tweets about this Ken Bauer Favel RT @OilersNation: Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl wins Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay award https://t.co/0zGgZwt3tI 22 seconds ago Sports Niagara-AG RT @NHL: 43 goals. 67 assists. 110 points. Leon Draisaitl is taking home the Hart Trophy! #NHLAwards @NHLdotcom has more ➡️ https://t.co… 44 seconds ago Dr.Andreas Hüttl Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, the NHL's lone 100-point scorer in the coronavirus-shortened regular season… https://t.co/NhKWPQIMea 8 minutes ago Michael Kilian Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl sweeps MVP awards https://t.co/BnP9cmO55L via @USATODAY 10 minutes ago