Aston Villa reaction to Sheffield United win as Man United fans fume at decision Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Aston Villa transfer news: All the reaction from last night's win at Villa Park with Sheffield United beaten 1-0 on the same day Tyrone Mings signed a new contract with Villa. Aston Villa transfer news: All the reaction from last night's win at Villa Park with Sheffield United beaten 1-0 on the same day Tyrone Mings signed a new contract with Villa. 👓 View full article