Rookie Alejandro Kirk notches home run, 4 hits as Jays take opener against Yankees Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 11-5 Monday night to drop New York 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this