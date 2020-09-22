Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘out of his depth’ at Manchester United and ‘nowhere near’ top 20 managers in the world, talkSPORT told Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Arsenal great Perry Groves believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is out of his depth at Manchester United. The Red Devils' lacklustre performance in their 3-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday raised early warning signs in just United's first match of the new season. United's summer transfer window recruitment has not gone to plan with


