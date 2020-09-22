Global  
 

Manchester United end Jadon Sancho transfer chase and target Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele on loan as alternative summer signing

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer saga is over. talkSPORT understands the Premier League giants have ended their pursuit of the England forward and are now ‘actively pursuing alternative targets’, with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele at the top of their list. Sancho has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer, with the […]
 Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains why Manchester United are running out of time to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

