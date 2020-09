Devonta Freeman expected to sign with Giants this week, source confirms Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

A two-time Pro Bowler, Freeman gives the Giants another proven back to help replace Saquon Barkley, who was officially placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this