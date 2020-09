Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published 2 days ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast 03:30 70s will be on the return with a period of dry and above average temperatures on the way. After getting into the upper 60s and lower 70s today, we will cool off into the lower 50s and upper 40s tonight with a south wind around 10 mph. It will be in the lower to mid 70s Monday with mostly sunny skies....