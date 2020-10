West Ham and Newcastle ‘submit bids’ for out-of-favour Juventus defender Daniele Rugani Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

West Ham and Newcastle are interested in signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, reports claim. The Italy international, 26, was an unused substitute in Juve’s 3-0 Serie A opening win over Sampdoria on Sunday. He currently finds himself behind Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt in the pecking order. Calciomercato claim West Ham and […] 👓 View full article

