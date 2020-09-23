|
Kai Havertz scores hat-trick as new Chelsea signings star in Carabao Cup thrashing of Barnsley
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Kai Havertz got his Chelsea account up and running as he scored a hat-trick in the Blues’ 6-0 demolition of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup. The German playmaker showed signs of things to come with a perfect performance against their Championship opposition. It was an excellent day for the new Chelsea recruits as Ben Chilwell […]
