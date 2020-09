Danny Jansen homers twice, all Blue Jays' batters score in dominant 14-1 win vs. Yankees Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

The Toronto Blue Jays throttled the New York Yankees, 14-1. All Blue Jays batters scored a run, and Toronto scored eight times in the sixth inning. Danny Jansen belted two home runs in the win.