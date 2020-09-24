IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya gets out via rare hit-wkt mode, his first in 68 matches!
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () It is rare to watch a batsman get out hit wicket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - a tournament that is all about hitting sixes and boundaries, often off the front foot. But Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya did get out in that manner - his first such dismissal in 68 IPL matches - against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sheikh Zayed...
Cricket fraternity on July 30 congratulated all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he and his fiance Natasha Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram and shared a photo..