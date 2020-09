IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis lead CSK to victory against MI in opener Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Chennai Super Kings Ambati Rayudu led the way along with Faf Du Plessis to lead their team to victory by five wickets in the first match between CSK and MI in the opening match of the IPL 2020 edition which is held in UAE.



Chasing a target of 163 runs set by Mumbai Indians, CSK's openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay were...

