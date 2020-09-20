Global  
 

IPL 2020: None of our batsmen carried on for us, says Rohit Sharma

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday blamed his batsmen for the five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener, saying they wasted a good start and would need to come out smarter to bounce back in the next match. Put into bat, MI were going strong at 85 for 2 at one stage but couldn't get the partnership...
News video:
News video: Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma

Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma 02:16

 Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka, as per an...

