Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah's fun banter on Twitter will leave you in splits!

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
IPL 13 cricket fans across the world are all set for the biggest cricket league - Dream11 IPL 2020, scheduled to start from September 19. And, so are the Mumbai Indians team players, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, who got into a fun banter today on Twitter on their 'gully cricket' skills.

The Mumbai Indians captain took to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma

Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma 02:16

 Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka, as per an...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma says he has enough time to prepare for the tournament in UAE | OneIndia News [Video]

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma says he has enough time to prepare for the tournament in UAE | OneIndia News

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma says he has enough time to prepare for the tournament in UAE

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah's Twitter banter before IPL 2020 leaves social media in splits

 Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper and his gun bowler Jasprit Bumrah had a hilarious exchange on Twitter ahead of the IPL 2020 clash against Chennai Super...
DNA


Tweets about this