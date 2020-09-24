IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard only cricketer who might play 200 games for MI, says Hardik Pandya Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya believes that Kieron Pollard is the only cricketer who might be able to play 200 games for the franchise.



His remark comes as Pollard played his 150th game for Mumbai Indians as the side locked horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.





View this post on... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Wishes pour in as Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic welcome baby boy



Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child on July 30. The Indian cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30 Published on July 31, 2020

Tweets about this

