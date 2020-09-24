Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard only cricketer who might play 200 games for MI, says Hardik Pandya

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya believes that Kieron Pollard is the only cricketer who might be able to play 200 games for the franchise.

His remark comes as Pollard played his 150th game for Mumbai Indians as the side locked horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.


View this post on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Wishes pour in as Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic welcome baby boy [Video]

Watch: Wishes pour in as Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic welcome baby boy

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child on July 30. The Indian cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this