IPL 2020: AB and I were best guys to come back for twos in Super Over, says Kohli Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Super Over win over reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday should give us a big boost, going forward in the *IPL*, said Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli after the edge-of-the-seat thriller here on Monday.



Rohit Sharma, captain of the losing team, said his Mumbai Indians would take "a lot of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this