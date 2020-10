IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan was tired, we had faith in senior players in Super Over: Jayawardene Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Mumbai Indians' decision to not send Ishan Kishan, who was striking the ball hard and clean, to bat in the Super Over surprised many but their head coach Mahela Jayawardene defended the tactic saying they had faith in their experienced players to do the job. It was wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, who with his blistering knock... 👓 View full article

