IPL 2020: Will be great experience to be around Bumrah, Boult, says Pattinson

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians pacer James Pattinson has said that it would be a great experience for him to share the dressing room with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Pattinson was named as a...
