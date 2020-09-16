IPL 2020: Will be great experience to be around Bumrah, Boult, says Pattinson Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Mumbai Indians pacer James Pattinson has said that it would be a great experience for him to share the dressing room with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.



The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Pattinson was named as a... 👓 View full article

