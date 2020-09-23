IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians stroll to 49-run win over KKR, their first in UAE
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday strolled to a 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders to record their first ever win in the United Arab Emirates. Chasing a target of 196, KKR were restricted to 146/9 by a clinical MI bowling attack at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh...
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:56Published
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:56Published