IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians stroll to 49-run win over KKR, their first in UAE

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday strolled to a 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders to record their first ever win in the United Arab Emirates. Chasing a target of 196, KKR were restricted to 146/9 by a clinical MI bowling attack at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI

IPL 2020: KKR captain backs Pat Cummins after costly spell against MI

 Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh...

