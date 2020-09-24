IPL 2020: Would love to open for Mumbai Indians if given opportunity, says Suryakumar Yadav Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

After playing a gutsy knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav said he "would love" to open the batting if given the opportunity.



Suryakumar, who came at number three, played a crucial knock against KKR on Wednesday. The right-handed batsman smashed six fours and one six in his 47 runs knock...


