IPL 2020: Would love to open for Mumbai Indians if given opportunity, says Suryakumar Yadav
Thursday, 24 September 2020 (
1 week ago) After playing a gutsy knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav said he "would love" to open the batting if given the opportunity.
Suryakumar, who came at number three, played a crucial knock against KKR on Wednesday. The right-handed batsman smashed six fours and one six in his 47 runs knock ...
Mumbai Indians batsman, Suryakumar Yadav on September 23 said that he will love to open for the team if he gets an opportunity. Suryakumar played a fast inning of 47 runs off 28 balls in IPL match against KKR on September 23 in Abu Dhabi. MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in the...
