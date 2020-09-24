Global  
 

IPL 2020: Would love to open for Mumbai Indians if given opportunity, says Suryakumar Yadav

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
After playing a gutsy knock against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav said he "would love" to open the batting if given the opportunity.

Suryakumar, who came at number three, played a crucial knock against KKR on Wednesday. The right-handed batsman smashed six fours and one six in his 47 runs knock...
News video: IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2020: 'Would love to open', says MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav 01:01

 Mumbai Indians batsman, Suryakumar Yadav on September 23 said that he will love to open for the team if he gets an opportunity. Suryakumar played a fast inning of 47 runs off 28 balls in IPL match against KKR on September 23 in Abu Dhabi. MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs

