Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Steve Smith practises MS Dhoni's signature 'Helicopter Shot'

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a platform for players across the world to display new additions to their bowling and batting skills. And now it seems that Steve Smith, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, is looking to add some inventive shots to his repertoire. Taking a cue from Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root [Video]

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root

Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
7-year-old girl emulates Dhoni's helicopter shot, impresses former India cricketers [Video]

7-year-old girl emulates Dhoni's helicopter shot, impresses former India cricketers

A seven-year-old girl played the signature helicopter shot of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The video of Pari Sharma was shared by former India opener Aakash Chopra. He also added his commentary in the 18..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 13: Steve Smith practises Dhoni's signature 'Helicopter Shot'
newKerala.com Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this