News24.com | Kai Havertz hat-trick helps Chelsea hit 6, Arsenal edge out Leicester in League Cup

Thursday, 24 September 2020
Frank Lampard said Kai Havertz is just getting started after a hat-trick in a thrashing of Barnsley, while Arsenal also booked their place in the League Cup fourth round.
 Chelsea's midfielder Kai Havertz says he is hungry for more goals with his new club after scoring a hat-trick against Barnsley in Wednesday's 6-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup.

