News24.com | Kai Havertz hat-trick helps Chelsea hit 6, Arsenal edge out Leicester in League Cup
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Frank Lampard said Kai Havertz is just getting started after a hat-trick in a thrashing of Barnsley, while Arsenal also booked their place in the League Cup fourth round.
Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Ben Chilwell took to Twitter to congratulate Kai Havertz on his first hat-trick for Chelsea FC in their 6-0 win against Barnsley in the League Cup on Wednesday... The Sport Review Also reported by •SoccerNews.com