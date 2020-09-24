Diego Llorente: Leeds complete signing of Real Sociedad defender and Spain international on four-year deal Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Diego Llorente has signed for Leeds United, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. Spain international Llorente, the defender, has penned a four-year deal with Leeds to become their second summer recruit from LaLiga, following Valencia striker Rodrigo to Elland Road.


