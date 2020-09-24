Global  
 

Diego Llorente: Leeds complete signing of Real Sociedad defender and Spain international on four-year deal

talkSPORT Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Diego Llorente has signed for Leeds United, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. Spain international Llorente, the defender, has penned a four-year deal with Leeds to become their second summer recruit from LaLiga, following Valencia striker Rodrigo to Elland Road. ✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of defender Diego Llorente from Real […]
 Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says new signing Diego Llorente has an all-round game suited to the Premier League following his arrival from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

