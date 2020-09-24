Diego Llorente: Leeds complete signing of Real Sociedad defender and Spain international on four-year deal
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Diego Llorente has signed for Leeds United, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. Spain international Llorente, the defender, has penned a four-year deal with Leeds to become their second summer recruit from LaLiga, following Valencia striker Rodrigo to Elland Road. ✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of defender Diego Llorente from Real […]
Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published