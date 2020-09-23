Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leeds close in on latest summer signing as Real Sociedad confirm deal in principle agreed for Diego Llorente transfer to Elland Road

talkSPORT Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
An agreement in principle has been reached between Leeds and Real Sociedad for the transfer of Diego Llorente, the LaLiga club have announced. Llorente, the Spain defender, has made nearly 100 appearances for La Real since joining from Real Madrid in 2017, having begun his career in Los Blancos’ youth academy. He’s also been capped […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tottenham confirm signing of Gareth Bale on a season-long loan [Video]

Tottenham confirm signing of Gareth Bale on a season-long loan

31-year-old Gareth Bale returns to Spurs from Real Madrid seven years after hemoved in the opposite direction in a then world-record transfer.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact [Video]

No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING BEFORE THEIR FIRST LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST REAL SOCIEDAD, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE ON GARETH BALE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:54Published
Luxury fashion is within reach when you shop at The Real Real [Video]

Luxury fashion is within reach when you shop at The Real Real

Stay on top of the latest trends by shopping at The Real Real! Shop here:https://fave.co/33DVFt6 Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Leeds agree Llorente deal with Real Sociedad

 Leeds United moved a step closer to the signing of Diego Llorente after Real Sociedad announced the teams have reached an agreement in principle. The move is...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

TrueTRANFERS

TRUE Transfers👑⚽️ 🔥BRACE YOURSELVES🔥 Leeds close in on latest summer signing as Real Sociedad confirm deal in principle agreed for Di… https://t.co/hOEOrNW6Q5 13 minutes ago