Leeds close in on latest summer signing as Real Sociedad confirm deal in principle agreed for Diego Llorente transfer to Elland Road
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () An agreement in principle has been reached between Leeds and Real Sociedad for the transfer of Diego Llorente, the LaLiga club have announced. Llorente, the Spain defender, has made nearly 100 appearances for La Real since joining from Real Madrid in 2017, having begun his career in Los Blancos’ youth academy. He’s also been capped […]
Stay on top of the latest trends by shopping at The Real Real! Shop here:https://fave.co/33DVFt6 Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love..
Credit: In the Know: Finds Duration: 01:01Published