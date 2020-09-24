J&K lawyer, who spoke of threat to life, shot dead
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Unidentified terrorists shot dead an advocate in Hawal area of the Srinagar on Thursday, police said. The ultras fired upon advocate Babar Qadri at his Hawal residence around 6:25 pm from close range before fleeing the spot, a police official said. Qadri, in his early 40s, was rushed to the SKIMS hospital, where doctors declared him 'dead on arrival', according to the official.
Belize is home to some of the most incredible wildlife on the planet. This marine sanctuary off the coast of Ambergrise Caye near San Pedro is a perfect example of the diverse marine animals that the..
Dick Johnson Is Dead Documentary movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A lifetime of making documentaries has convinced award-winning filmmaker Kirsten Johnson of the power of the real...