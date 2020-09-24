Global  
 

J&K lawyer, who spoke of threat to life, shot dead

IndiaTimes Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Unidentified terrorists shot dead an advocate in Hawal area of the Srinagar on Thursday, police said. The ultras fired upon advocate Babar Qadri at his Hawal residence around 6:25 pm from close range before fleeing the spot, a police official said. Qadri, in his early 40s, was rushed to the SKIMS hospital, where doctors declared him 'dead on arrival', according to the official.
