Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Active cases fall but positivity rises

IndiaTimes Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The seven-day rolling average growth rate in active cases of Covid-19 in India has slipped into the negative helped by recoveries exceeding daily new cases for last six consecutive days, indicating a decline in the actual caseload of the infection, even as a drop in average of daily tests through the week has raised concerns. The seven-day average growth rate in active cases was -0.6% for the September 17-23 period.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: How many Delhi hospital beds free as active cases hit 31600? Govt answers

Covid: How many Delhi hospital beds free as active cases hit 31600? Govt answers 02:15

 As the national capital's Covid-19 case tally crossed the 2.53 lakh-mark, Delhi's health minister briefed the media about the situation regarding hospital beds. Satyendar Jain revealed that Delhi currently has a little over 15,800 hospital beds, of which 7,051 are occupied. This means that around 55%...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: India's tally soars past 60 lakh mark with death toll over 95 thousand | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India's tally soars past 60 lakh mark with death toll over 95 thousand | Oneindia News

India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic with the total cases crossing the 60 lakh mark. More than 82,000 new Covid cases were reported across India in the past..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published
Covid-19: India records 88,600 new cases with 1,124 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India records 88,600 new cases with 1,124 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India recorded 88,600 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the coronavirus tally neared the 60-lakh mark. With 1,124 deaths reported in a single day, the total death toll has mounted to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
Covid-19: India's Coronavirus cases soar past 58 lakh mark, records 86,052 cases in 24 hours [Video]

Covid-19: India's Coronavirus cases soar past 58 lakh mark, records 86,052 cases in 24 hours

India has reached another grim milestone in its battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic with the Covid tally past 58 lakhs after a single day spike of 86,052 new cases. 1,141 people succumbed to the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this