Dean Jones had a love affair with India

Mid-Day Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
For some strange reason, a 51-second video clip of Dean Jones being bowled neck and crop for a duck by the legendary Kapil Dev in a Test against Australia went viral on Wednesday, with a commentator uttering the words "that's the end of Dean Jones". And, on Thursday Jones died of a cardiac arrest, aged 59 years and 184 days, in...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai 02:22

 Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones died of astroke on Thursday in Mumbai. He was 59. Dean Jones was in India to fulfil his commitments for the host broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. He suffered a massive heart attack at a hotel in Mumbai after 12 PM on Thursday. Dean Jones played 52 Tests...

