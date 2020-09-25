Dean Jones had a love affair with India

Friday, 25 September 2020 () For some strange reason, a 51-second video clip of Dean Jones being bowled neck and crop for a duck by the legendary Kapil Dev in a Test against Australia went viral on Wednesday, with a commentator uttering the words "that's the end of Dean Jones". And, on Thursday Jones died of a cardiac arrest, aged 59 years and 184 days, in...
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones died of astroke on Thursday in Mumbai. He was 59. Dean Jones was in India to fulfil his commitments for the host broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. He suffered a massive heart attack at a hotel in Mumbai after 12 PM on Thursday. Dean Jones played 52 Tests...
Activists and models, Jari Jones and Munroe Bergdorf, share their first everything with Teen Vogue! What was each of their first queer awakenings? What influenced them to attend their first protests?..