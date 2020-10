Never mind Traore: Villa's forgotten man would surely have left Dean Smith purring - opinion Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Aston Villa midfielder Henri Lansbury delivered a masterclass in the Carabao Cup third round clash against Bristol City. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Smith: Traore ready for PL start



Dean Smith has praised Aston Villa's summer recruitment and says new signing Bertrand Traore is fit and ready for a first Premier League start Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:53 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this