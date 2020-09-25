Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool starlet Neco Williams blacks out social media pages in response to abuse from fans following Lincoln victory

talkSPORT Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Neco Williams has blacked out his social media accounts after receiving online abuse following Liverpool’s 7-2 victory over Lincoln on Thursday evening. The full-back, 19, received criticism on social media after making an error in the lead up to Lincoln’s first goal in the third round Carabao Cup encounter at the LNER Stadium. The Wales […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Cardi B facing defamation lawsuit after beach fight

Cardi B facing defamation lawsuit after beach fight 00:57

 Rapper Cardi B has a legal battle on her hands after calling a group of Long Island beachgoers “racist MAGA supporters” in an edited video shared to her social media pages.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Obama Wants You To Text Him [Video]

Obama Wants You To Text Him

This week, former President Barack Obama shared a phone number with millions of his social media followers. According to CNN, the number had a simple message attached to it: text me. Obama wrote in a..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published
Social Media Platforms Are Encouraging Users to Register to Vote [Video]

Social Media Platforms Are Encouraging Users to Register to Vote

The November election is being described as one of the most important of our lifetime. Now, social media platforms are going the extra mile to encourage their users to register to vote. Cheddar's Jill..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:55Published
Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’ [Video]

Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, using his debut post to warn“saving our planet is now a communications challenge”. The veteranbroadcaster, 94, shared a video message on Thursday in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool fans send Wales' Neco Williams support after social media blackout

Liverpool fans send Wales' Neco Williams support after social media blackout The Wales international played in Liverpool's easy Carabao Cup victory over Lincoln City
Wales Online


Tweets about this