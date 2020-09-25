Global  
 

Sunday will be historic day for women on NFL sidelines

CBC.ca Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Sunday will be a historic day for women on NFL sidelines in Cleveland. For the first time in NFL history, there will be two female coaches on the sideline and a female official on the field when the Browns host the Washington Football team.
 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: New York Times report on President Trump’s taxes, World coronavirus deaths reaching one million, and women on both sidelines and officiating an NFL game.

