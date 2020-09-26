Sunil Gavaskar: I have not been sexist, never blamed Anushka Sharma
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for a comment on India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma but the legendary batsman asserted that his remarks, construed as sexist, were misinterpreted. Kohli had a bad day in the office on Thursday when he led Royal Challengers Bangalore against...
Putting up a defence, Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said neither he blamed Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma for India captain's failure nor he made any sexist remarks during an IPL match and his comments were being misinterpreted. Former Punjab Director-General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini today...
Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for remarks about Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma in his commentary during an IPL match. Anushka Sharma..
Bihar election dates announced, polls and campaigning to be held with Covid-19 protocols in place; Farmers launch agitation against contentious agricultural bills; UP CM Yogi Adityanath backs 'name &..
While Sunil Gavaskar was feeling all the social media heat, the legendary cricketer has now clarified his comments saying he had never blamed Anushka Sharma for... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee News •DNA •IndiaTimes