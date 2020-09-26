Global  
 

Sunil Gavaskar: I have not been sexist, never blamed Anushka Sharma

Mid-Day Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Sunil Gavaskar: I have not been sexist, never blamed Anushka SharmaSunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for a comment on India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma but the legendary batsman asserted that his remarks, construed as sexist, were misinterpreted. Kohli had a bad day in the office on Thursday when he led Royal Challengers Bangalore against...
News video: Sunil Gavaskar defends himself, says never blamed Anushka | Oneindia News

Sunil Gavaskar defends himself, says never blamed Anushka | Oneindia News 02:13

 Putting up a defence, Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said neither he blamed Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma for India captain's failure nor he made any sexist remarks during an IPL match and his comments were being misinterpreted. Former Punjab Director-General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini today...

