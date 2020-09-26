Alonso: Better teammates could have pushed Hamilton Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Sep.26 - Lewis Hamilton has benefitted from not having better teammates in past seasons, according to Fernando Alonso. This weekend, Mercedes' Hamilton - who is also cruising towards an equal-record setting seventh title this season - is expected to match Michael Schumacher's all-time race win tally of 91. Schumacher himself is still recovering from brain.....check out full post »

