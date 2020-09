Bisping, Till, Belfort? Kelvin Gastelum names UFC champion Israel Adesanya as the hardest puncher he has ever faced Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Kelvin Gastelum has named Israel Adesanya as the hardest puncher he has ever faced in his UFC career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ defends his UFC middleweight title once again against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 on Fight Island. Gastelum and Adesanya delivered a five-round classic in 2019The former welterweight contender was told by president Dana White […] 👓 View full article

