Zidane happy with squad as Madrid boss dismisses transfer talk after Betis win Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has no plans to sign new players before the transfer window shuts following his team’s thrilling 3-2 win over Real Betis. Sergio Ramos scored a late penalty as LaLiga champions Madrid claimed their first win of the 2020-21 season at 10-man Betis on Saturday. After Federico Valverde’s 14th-minute opener, […] 👓 View full article

