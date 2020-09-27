Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ISL: East Bengal's entry will open door for limitless opportunities for Indian football, says Nita Ambani

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Nita Ambani, Founder, and Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Sunday announced the expansion of the Indian Super League (ISL) by welcoming East Bengal FC into the seventh edition of India's top-flight competition.

Following Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation acquisition of the majority stake in East...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Indian, Russian Navy hold joint maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal [Video]

Watch: Indian, Russian Navy hold joint maritime exercise in Bay of Bengal

The Indian and Russian navies on Friday began a two-day mega military exercise in the Bay of Bengal to further consolidate their interoperability in dealing with various security challenges. A wide..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published
'Role of Andaman and Nicobar crucial under Act-East policy': PM Modi [Video]

'Role of Andaman and Nicobar crucial under Act-East policy': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modiinaugurated the first ever undersea optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This will provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:48Published
'Make 2G a part of history': Mukesh Ambani as India marks 25 years of mobile [Video]

'Make 2G a part of history': Mukesh Ambani as India marks 25 years of mobile

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani shared a special message on Thursday as India celebrated its 25th anniversary of mobile telephony. Ambani said that affordability has been of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:52Published

Tweets about this