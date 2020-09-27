President Kovind gives nod to three farm bills cleared by Parliament
Sunday, 27 September 2020 () President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to the three contentious farm bills that were passed by Parliament amid unprecedented drama. Earlier, the opposition parties had met the President and urged him to return the bills for reconsideration. The parties claim that the bills are "anti-farmers" and will pave the way for the end of Minimum Support Price.
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the new farm bills passed in Parliament. They staged their protest at Devidaspura village by blocking Delhi-Amritsar rail track. The farmers' union had earlier planned their protest for three days...
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia participated in the nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' protest in Amritsar against new farm bills. "If there is any misunderstanding between..