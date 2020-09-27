President Kovind gives nod to three farm bills cleared by Parliament Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to the three contentious farm bills that were passed by Parliament amid unprecedented drama. Earlier, the opposition parties had met the President and urged him to return the bills for reconsideration. The parties claim that the bills are "anti-farmers" and will pave the way for the end of Minimum Support Price. 👓 View full article

