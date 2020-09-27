Global  
 

Atletico Madrid 6-1 Granada: Suarez at the double on debut as Rojiblancos run riot

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 27 September 2020
Luis Suarez scored twice and assisted another in a dream debut off the bench in Atletico Madrid’s 6-1 demolition of Granada in their opening LaLiga fixture. The Uruguay forward, who joined from Barcelona in a €6million deal on Friday, had already provided an assist for Marcos Llorente and won a penalty that was overturned by […]
