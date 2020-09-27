|
Nick Foles after leading Bears to win: I'm 'thankful for Mitch' and the teammate he is
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles joined FOX Sports' Shannon Spake after his team's unlikely 30-26 come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons. He discussed how important it was that the benched Mitch Trubisky was right there with him down the stretch, helping him as he led the Bears' comeback.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this