Jean-Nicolas Bleau Man, I am crying in french and english. I FUCKING love you Dallas Stars. You gave us your everything !!! Rick Bowne… https://t.co/VlrfIEFGpC 29 minutes ago 🇵🇷 Johnluke Chaparro RT @HowieRose: Congratulations to Ryan McDonough and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kudos as well to not only the Dallas Stars and Rick Bowness b… 35 minutes ago Rev. Manny #ChurchofHagg Massive respect to the Dallas Stars too. Feel for coach Rick Bowness who came agonizingly close to the Cup this year. 1 hour ago WeAreWinnipeg @DallasStars @Lexus Great ride but alas a tough end for the Dallas Stars. I have great respect for coach Rick Bowne… https://t.co/gZ4P49IDDT 1 hour ago John Digles Nothing quite like the handshake line in the NHL. Respect, sportsmanship & shared love of the game. Watching Dallas… https://t.co/IAEM67ze4v 2 hours ago Howie Rose Congratulations to Ryan McDonough and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kudos as well to not only the Dallas Stars and Rick… https://t.co/RQrLuJ2o1o 2 hours ago Jean-Nicolas Bleau Rick Bowness is a fabulous human being. One day, he will have his Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars ! 2 hours ago