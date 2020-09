Carlos Vinicius wanted by Tottenham, Leicester and Crystal Palace but Benfica demanding £46m for transfer Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Tottenham are one of three Premier League clubs keen on signing Carlos Vinicius from Benfica, with Leicester and Crystal Palace also interested. Brazilian forward Vinicius netted an impressive 24 goals for Benfica last season, enjoying a fantastic debut campaign at the Estadio da Luz having joined from Monaco last summer. His form throughout 2019/20 caught […] 👓 View full article

