You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gary Bettman presents Stanley Cup to the Lightning



Gary Bettman presents the Stanley Cup to Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning Credit: NHL Duration: 02:47 Published 12 hours ago Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrate Stanley Cup in streets of Florida



The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second Stanley Cup on September 28, and the team's fans took the streets in Tampa to celebrate the championship. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 12 hours ago Fans fill Thunder Alley ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final



Fans fill Thunder Alley ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:01 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this